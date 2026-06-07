ABERYSTWYTH Town have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2026/27 JD Cymru South season with the return of fan favourite Jonathan Evans and the signing of experienced goalkeeper Luke Evans.
A product of the club’s academy, Jonathan Evans first attracted attention as a youngster with Cardiff City, going on to represent Wales Schoolboys and the Wales Under-16 side in the Victory Shield. After a spell at Accrington Stanley, he returned to Ceredigion and has since become one of the most recognisable and popular figures at Park Avenue.
Across multiple spells in Black and Green, Evans has built a strong legacy, producing a string of memorable moments. Among them are a dramatic 93rd-minute bicycle-kick winner at Park Avenue, a penalty save at Haverfordwest, his role in the club’s run to the Nathaniel MG Cup final, and captaining the side on his 150th appearance on the final day of the 2024/25 season.
Initially rejoining on loan from Briton Ferry Llansawel in September 2025, he made an immediate impact with five goals in his first three appearances, including a decisive 25-yard strike in a 1-0 win at Afan Lido. He went on to score 10 goals in 21 appearances last season, including a crucial brace against Treowen Stars as the club climbed to third during a strong run of form.
Now back once again, Evans has accumulated 171 appearances for the Seasiders and will be aiming to add further milestones.
Reflecting on last season and the campaign ahead, he said: “Last season was a massive disappointment considering the great position we put ourselves in, but with injuries and other factors off the pitch, the wheels just fell off as soon as we hit third. Hopefully this year, with a healthy squad, we can have a really good go again.
“It’s great to see so many local lads signing this year, and hopefully it will give the club a chance to show the fans the talent on offer in the area.
“I’m looking forward to another season, as there’s hopefully plenty of life left in the old bus driver yet!”
Meanwhile, the Seasiders have also strengthened between the posts with the arrival of 30-year-old goalkeeper Luke Evans from Guilsfield.
Based in Rhayader, Evans brings extensive experience across Mid and North Wales. He joined Newtown’s academy at 16 and represented Wales U18 Academies before going on to senior spells with Caersws and Rhayader. Since the 2021/22 season, he has made 142 appearances in the Cymru North with Llanidloes and Guilsfield.
He also featured at representative level, playing the full first leg for the Cymru North side in the UEFA Regions Cup clash with the South at the end of last season.
Now making the switch to Park Avenue, Evans is relishing the opportunity.
“I’ve been watching Friday night games at Park Avenue for many years and have seen some real legends play here, so to get the chance to represent the club will be a great feeling and something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.
“I think every player should go into a club believing they can make a positive difference. I hope I can do that and ultimately help get the club back to where it belongs in the Cymru Premier. I think it’s important that all of us embrace that responsibility and enjoy the challenge that comes with it.”
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