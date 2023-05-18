Aberystwyth Town have announced the retention of club captain Jack Thorn for the 2023/24 JD Cymru Premier season - his fourth consecutive season at Park Avenue.
After starting his career at Wrexham at the age of seven as a left-back, he progressed through the ranks at The Racecourse and was often deployed as a left winger, sometimes playing centrally.
Son of former Wimbledon Crazy Gang FA Cup winner Andy, Jack was named as an unused substitute for The Dragons in the FA Cup against Newport and FA Trophy against Boston in December 2018.
He made his first senior National League appearance during the 2018/19 campaign against Harrogate Town coming on as a late substitute.
Jack joined Town in September 2020 after his release from Wrexham AFC, following a spell on loan with Newtown during the 2019/20 campaign.
Making 23 first-team appearances in his first season in Black & Green, Jack was handed the armband for the 2021/22 season and was an ever-present in the line-up, making 35 appearances, missing only 1 game all season due to suspension.
Jack returned for the 2022/23 campaign and history repeated itself as he made 35 appearances in all competitions, missing a single game to suspension. He also pitched in with two vital goals - each in 2-1 home victories against Deeside opposition, first against eventual runners-up Connah's Quay and then to Flint Town during Phase 1.
Jack told the club's website: "Last season was very up-and-down, going from six unbeaten at home to being 4/5 points adrift in the relegation zone with only a handful of games left.
"I really enjoyed the season and especially the way the lads stuck together and kept going to the end - it has been an honour to captain this team for the past two seasons. I hope this continues into next season and the lads continue to stick together.
"I thought Taff had a very good first season, bringing in the players we needed and getting along with everyone straight away. He always was on our side and stuck up for the lads in post-match interviews.
"This season, I'm looking forward to pushing on and fighting for that top 6, especially with the group we've built and continue to build, our form toward the end showed we are more than capable of competing at a high level.
"I think the Gaffer can keep the core of the team together and add a few more to form a competitive squad from the start.
I hope the fans continue to support us like they did at the last game against Caernarfon, as that really drove our performance to ensure the win. Can't wait to get going again!" Aber boss Anthony 'Taff' Williams commented: "Jack is very influential in our squad and is a young player with an old head on his shoulders.
"He reads the game very well as is proven by his performances last season - achieving the highest number of free ball pick ups in the league, second most ball recoveries in opposition half, and second most interceptions.
"He epitomises the team spirit and togetherness we've built.
"There have been several other clubs after his signature, so we're delighted he's chosen to stay with us."