Aberystwyth Town have confirm an extension to defender Ben Woollam's loan agreement from The New Saints until the end of the current season.
Born in Shrewsbury, the defender is a product of The New Saints Academy and has enjoyed his first consistent run of JD Cymru Premier football so far in Phase 1 with the Black and Greens.
Ben had previously spent the 2022/23 season at Guilsfield FC of the JD Cymru North making 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice, and playing an instrumental role in the Guils' 4th place finish.
He joined Town on an initial six-month loan in August and has been an instrumental piece of the Seasiders' defence, making 20 appearances in all competitions and quickly becoming a favourite of the Green Army owing to his high-quality and tenacious efforts on the pitch.
The 20-year-old will remain at Abeystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium to the end of the 2023/24 JD Cymru Premier season.
Ben said: "My experience at Aber so far has been great - the lads have been brilliant with me throughout and I think we have deserved a lot more from the first half of the season.
"As a player, I have developed a lot having played in a slightly different position than I'm used to but I've enjoyed it a lot.
"My aim for Phase 2 is to keep performing at a high level and getting the club up the table."
Manager Anthony Williams commented: "Ben has been fantastic for us -- coming in as a centre-back where he is very strong, but also being adaptable to play at right-back.
"We've seen he has fantastic pace, is very physically strong, and is mature beyond his years for a 20-year-old, so we're confident he'll continue to be great asset for us in Phase 2.
"I'm delighted to keep him at the club as he's moulded really well with the group and has shown his abilities at a high level in a number of games. I hope we can be the club to give him the experience and help him reach his full potential.
"We're looking now to tie up things around him and looking forward to January and the second half of the season."