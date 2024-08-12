Sub Hanoch Boakye curled just wide for Newtown and saw another shot saved, and Tarran Hollinshead hit the side netting, but the damage had already been done and the Robins took the points in the season opener. After such a promising first half Aber will be reflecting on a killer eight minute period in the second half which cost them a result last night, however defeat away to a top four side should not be the end of the world.