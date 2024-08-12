Newtown 4 Aberystwyth Town 1
JD Cymru Premier
ABERYSTWYTH suffered defeat as they conceded four second half goals in the league opener after taking the lead in first half injury time at Latham Park.
The Black and Greens made a bright start with Louis Bradford’s header blocked for a corner.
At the other end, Aaron Williams and Don Smith failed to find the target from promising positions.
Both sides were creating half chances and Newtown went close again when Calvin Smith headed past the post.
Back came Aber with John Owen earning a free kick, and Iwan Lewis seeing an effort blocked.
Owen then put in a superb left wing cross and Christoph Aziamale headed inches agonisingly wide.
Johnnie Evans and Owen both went close again, before the two combined brilliantly on the stroke of half time to give Aber the lead.
Owen surging across the middle of the park before laying the ball in superbly for Evans to strike the first JD Cymru goal of the season low down off the near post.
But the game swung the Robins’ way after the break despite Evans going close again when he lobbed keeper Alex Swindell but the ball cleared the bar.
The visitors had already repelled a number of dangerous corners when Zeli Ismael’s set piece fell nicely for Oswell to equalise with a strong header.
Swindell punched a corner from Niall Flint clear, then Owen turned nicely and sent an effort high and wide, while at the other end Williams blasted over the bar.
Aziamale had an effort saved, but then came a killer eight minutes for the hosts.
First a defensive mix up allowed Roberts to tap home a second for Newtown; two minutes later Ismael sent in an excellent left wing cross which Oswell tapped home greedily from close range, and with 76 minutes on the clock Joshua Lock surged towards goal, then found the bottom corner with a low effort, and the game was well and truly done.
Sub Hanoch Boakye curled just wide for Newtown and saw another shot saved, and Tarran Hollinshead hit the side netting, but the damage had already been done and the Robins took the points in the season opener. After such a promising first half Aber will be reflecting on a killer eight minute period in the second half which cost them a result last night, however defeat away to a top four side should not be the end of the world.
The Seasiders’ tough starts continues with the visit of last season’s runners up Connah’s Quay Nomads to Park Avenue this Friday night, with kick off at 8pm.