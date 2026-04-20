Ynyshir Albions 0 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru South
ABER Town brought the 2025/26 season to a close with a goalless draw away to Ynyshir Albions FC.
In an entertaining contest, both sides created chances, and Albions’ Jorrie-Blue Griffiths was sent off in the 31st minute, but Town couldn’t make the extra man count.
Rackeem Reid’s 86th-minute missed penalty summed up a frustrating end to the season for Craig Williams’ men.
On a sunny lunchtime in the Rhondda Fach, Aber made a first-ever visit to the Ynyshir Bowl and started brightly.
Sam Paddock nodded Calvin Smith’s corner inches wide, Desean Martin sent a shot over the bar and Ben Davies fired wide. Smith’s cross from the left grazed the crossbar, then Griffiths saw red after receiving a second yellow card for a desperate lunge, and things appeared to be going Aber’s way.
Ernie Andrews twice burst through the home defence to draw saves from Harry Webber, who also denied Reid, but despite dominating the chances Aber could not find a breakthrough.
After the break, credit must go to the ten men, who made a real contest of it and stretched Aber’s defence at times. Christian Bethell looked certain to score, but Ollie Edwards came to Aber’s rescue, and Bethell later sent another effort just wide.
Calum Salter was next to break through, but a recovery tackle from Kane Auld denied him, before Leo Thompson crossed at the other end, with Reid’s header saved by Webber.
Smith had two further efforts saved, while Thompson sent a low volley and then a free-kick just past the far post, with Aber growing increasingly frustrated by the home side’s resolute defending.
Finally, when Chad Goss felled Martin in the box, the Black and Greens were handed a huge opportunity to win the match, but Reid’s spot-kick struck the crossbar and rebounded to safety, drawing agonised cries from the loyal Southsiders as the hosts held on for a creditable point.
Aber end the season in sixth place, which represents a disappointment after the team had worked their way into the promotion places earlier in the year.
Craig Williams will reflect on a difficult run of injuries that impacted the final third of the campaign, and Town will be determined to come back stronger next season in the second tier.
Report: ATFC
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