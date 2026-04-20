Llanrwst United 1 Porthmadog 1
Lock Stock Ardal North West
IT was an afternoon of frustration for Port at Cae Gwydir on Saturday in their bid to secure a place in the play‑off match, writes Treflyn Jones.
The performance was far from poor on a difficult surface, but too often the final pass lacked accuracy and we weren’t at our sharpest when chances did fall our way.
Llanrwst had a half‑chance after five minutes when a loose clearance from Josh Cooke was charged down.
The ball broke kindly, but the home striker fired well over the bar.
Port settled after that, and Danny Brookwell sent a shot over the crossbar at the end of a neat attacking move.
After around 15 minutes, Port took the lead.
A left‑footed corner from Brookwell was controlled well by Cai Jones, who laid it off to full‑back Gruff Ellis, and he finished with a low strike past home keeper Gwydion Owen. 0–1 to the eager visitors.
Llanrwst proved determined opponents throughout, challenging Port with uncompromising tackles, and Cooke was grateful that a powerful effort from Matthew Mullender went straight at him.
At the other end, Brookwell was unlucky to see a tight‑angle shot saved by Owen’s right hand, and moments later Osian Evans suffered the same fate as the keeper denied his low effort.
A turning point arrived when Port were reduced to ten men after Gruff John suffered a nasty facial injury.
During this spell, Llanrwst equalised through—who else—Callum Parry, another former Port player.
Cooke saved a strong shot to his left, but the ball rebounded off the post, allowing Parry to race in and head the loose ball into the net. The first half ended 1–1.
The second half became a physical battle, especially in midfield, with clear chances limited for both sides. Port enjoyed the greater share of possession, but the Rwsters’ defence remained firm and disciplined.
Substitute Jonny Bravo went close with a header at the far post with 20 minutes remaining, and forwards Rhys Alun, Osian Evans and Danny Brookwell worked tirelessly, with Cai Griffith—the “smooth runner”—often bursting down the flank.
It was also pleasing to see Josh Banks back in action after a long absence, performing impressively.
Llanrwst continued to threaten occasionally, and Cooke was forced into an excellent save five minutes from time to deny a home attacker.
Both teams worked extremely hard, and in the end the result was a fair one—though naturally disappointing for Port.
We now need five more points to secure a play‑off place. And yes, Llannefydd won again today.
This coming Wednesday (April 22nd), we travel to Felinheli, who were beaten today by Llannefydd thanks to an own goal from Jack Cain. Goodness me… we’ll see you there—if your nerves can take it. Until next time.
Llanrwst :- Gwydion Owen, Jonathan Richards, Matthew Mullender, Christopher Nicholson, Joel Morgan Jones, Jamie Jones, Osian Williams, Sam Thomas, Callum Parry, Luke O`Mahoney (J. Turner 90+4`), Leon Doran (Michael Pollard 9` …..Iestyn Cawley 75`)
Porthmadog:- Josh Cooke, Sion Williams, Cai Griffith, Gruff John (Josh Banks 41`), Gruff Ellis, Caio Evans, Sam Reynolds, Osian Evans, Cai Jones (Zac Pike 88`), Danny Brookwell (Jonny Bravo 70`)
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