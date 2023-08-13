THE Seasiders suffered opening day disappointment at Park Avenue on Saturday when 10-men Cardiff Met held on to take the points.
Aberystwyth Town 0 Cardiff Met 1, JD Cymru Premier
In front of a lively crowd, the only goal of the game came just after the half hour when Elliot Evans slotted a first-time finish beyond Aber keeper Dave Jones after tidy play down the right by Lewis Rees and Sam Jones.
Evans was given his marching orders on 75 minutes after receiving a second yellow in three minutes for a high foot.
But his goal proved decisive with the Black & Greens frustrated not to profit from a few promising situations in front of goal.
Anthony Williams’ men made a bright start with Mark Cadwallader keeping Met’s defence on their toes.
John Owen set off on a jinxing run early on to find Emlyn Lewis on the edge of the area but his shot was blocked.
Aber were comfortable at the back until Evans made the breakthrough and they suffered another setback when Cadwallader picked up a knock which gave recent signing Eric Yahaya his debut.
Aber’s best chance came late in the half when Liam Welsh crossed to John Owen who volleyed over from a close range.
The hosts, who had enjoyed positive spells during the first 45 minutes, were determined to get back on level terms after the break and were denied by the woodwork on 53 minutes. A marauding Ben Woollam run from the back won a free kick from 30 yards.
Captain Jack Thorn’s effort over the wall seemed set for the corner of the net but Met Alex Lang got a strong glove on the ball to palm it onto the post.
At the other end, Dave Jones denied Sam Jones with a low save after a goalmouth scramble.
Back came Aber, Louis Bradford latching on to a free kick to the far post on 74 minutes and heading the ball agonisingly past the Town attackers and out for a goal kick.
Evans was sent for an early shower moments later after his boot collided with Harry Owen’s head which gave Aber more belief that they could take something from the game.
They created a few decent openings with Met on the back foot, the best falling to Iwan Lewis who blazed an effort over the bar following a long throw-in.
Indeed, Met nearly doubled their tally just before the final whistle, Jones with a save at Tom Vincent’s feet after a strong run and cross by Dixon Kabongo.