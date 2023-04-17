Haverfordwest County 1 Aberystwyth 1
JD Cymru Premier Conference
Aber Town secured what could be a vital point in their toughest assignment of phase two, away to seventh placed Haverfordwest County.
The Seasiders were disappointed to be held to a draw at the end following a brilliant performance at the Bridge Meadow Stadium which saw defender Sam Litchfield give them the lead on the stroke of half time.
Jack Leahy equalised nine minutes into the second half before the Bluebirds were reduced to 10 men with 17 minutes to go when Kyle Patten was sent off.
Anthony Williams’ players then piled on the pressure but had to settle for a precious point.
That made it five games unbeaten for the Black and Greens and it looks likely that a win will be needed at home to Caernarfon next Saturday to preserve their JD Cymru Premier status, a requirement that will become clearer following the Cofis’ rearranged match at Flint Town United tonight (19 April).
The hosts started brightly with Ioan Evans and Jordan Evans going close.
In front of a vocal travelling support, Alex Darlington curled a shot into home keeper Zac Jones’ hands and Mark Cadwallader saw a header tipped over the post.
In follow-up raids, Litchfield headed over, before Louis Bradford and Niall Flint also went close, with Aber competing well.
Aber keeper Matthew Turner made a fantastic save from a Jack Wilson long throw to keep it level, but Aber were offering the greater threat with Jack Thorn and Litchfield threatening a breakthrough.
It arrived on 44 minutes when a long throw by Thorn wasn’t dealt with by the County back line and Litchfield reacted quickest to prod home from close range.
The hosts pressed hard after the break but it was Aber who nearly doubled their advantage when Flint cut inside and smashed a volley against the bar, with Cadwallader missing from the rebound.
But it was all square on 54 minutes when Leahy conjured up some space to chip Turner for the equaliser.
It was tough on Aber who continued to create chances, especially after Patten was then sent off for a late kick out at Harry Arnison.