Aberystwyth Town 3 Pontypridd United 3
JD Cymru Premier Conference
THE Seasiders were ‘gutted’ having to settle for a point at Park Avenue on Saturday after Ponty netted two late goals to steal a point.
Aber were on track for a big win, 3-1 ahead with four minutes to go but the visitors struck back twice to make the draw feel like a defeat for Aber.
Johnnie Evans, who had scored his sixth goal in 10 games to give Aber the lead two minutes before the break, said: “I’m absolutely gutted. It just summed up our season to be honest.
“We’ve been in front in games, you just can’t afford at this stage of the season to throw games away like that.
“At 2-0 and 3-1, you just can’t afford to gift goals away like that.
“When you’re near the bottom you need things to go right for you. We deserved to win that game, we battled well.
“To be fair, it’s a point on the board which is important too but I’m absolutely gutted.”
He added: “We’ll take some time to reflect and watch the game back.
“At the end of the day we haven’t lost the game. Had we lost we’d be looking at a massive gap.”
The Black and Greens made the early running with Harry Arnison and Niall Flint testing keeper Ashley Morris from free kicks.
John Owen and Evans also sent efforts over the bar before Ponty showed some attacking intent with an effort cleared off the line following a goalmouth scramble, Luke Cummings firing into the sidenetting and Kieran Lewis forcing home keeper Matt Turner in to a smart save.
The Seasiders’ breakthrough on 43 minutes was well deserved, Flint surging down the left, and his low shot rebounded off Morris for Evans to fire home.
More Aber pressured followed in the early stages of the second half with Liam Walsh, Iwan Lewis, and Billy Kirkman going close.
The visitors thought they had equalised when Danny Williams fired past Turner but the goal was ruled offisde.
And to run salt in the wound Aber doubled their tally on 72 minutes, substitute Mark Cadwallader converting a Kirkman corner at the near post.
Owain Jones pulled one back on 81 minutes but the hosts restored their two-goal advantage through that man Cadwallader again after a good run and cross by Evans.
With only four minutes of the 90 left, that should have been game over but doubts about the result were raised again when Tom Davies volleyed home spectacularly for Pontypridd.
Then in the fifth minute of injury time, a hopeful ball into the box from Davies fell nicely for sub Elliot Richards to nod home an unlikely equaliser.
Manager Anthony Williams will be hoping his side can maintain this level of performance, and keep things tighter at the back next Friday as Aber visit relegated Airbus UK Broughton for a 7.45pm kick off.