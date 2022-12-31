ABERYSTWYTH were glad to see the back of a very dreary December which culminated in a fifth consecutive JD Cymru Premier defeat at Newtown on Friday evening.
As a consequence, hopes of a top six before are over with Anthony Williams’ men now targeting some key matches before the split.
After Newtown ended the Seasiders’ best home run with a 2-1 victory at Park Avenue on Boxing Day, they were far more comfortable 6-1 winners in the return fixture four days later.
Aber, who endured a tough run of four away games in five during December, made an unfortunate start when Niall Flint turned the ball into the back of his own net on 14 minutes and four goals in five second half minutes put the Robins in total control.
An even start to the game saw Louis Robles volleying wide for Newtown while Iwan Lewis had a shot blocked and Jonathan Evans sent a volleyed effort wide for the Black and Greens.
The visitors were giving as good as they got in the early exchanges but disaster struck on the quarter hour mark when the unfortunate Flint diverted a right wing cross past Aber keeper Lewis Webb.
That breakthrough put an extra spring in Newtown’s step and Aber had to survive a long period of pressure.
Webb was called into action on a number of occasions to keep out efforts by Roubles and Nick Rushton but there were promising positions for Aber as well with Sam Litchfield almost connecting with Jack Rimmer’s long free kick to the far post and Alex Darlington and Jon Owen combining well to cause problems for the home defence.
Harry Arnison then had a shot blocked and a Lewis through ball just evaded Owen, and although Aber went into the break a goal down, they had done enough to suggest they were still in the game.
They conjured up another chance early in the second half when Arnison set up Owen whose near post effort was parried by home shotstopper Dave Jones but that was as good as it got for the Seasiders.
The home side double their tally on 50 minutes when Aaron Williams fired home a penalty down the middle after a foul on Nigel Aris, who then went on to bag a brace inside 10 minutes.
He headed home a Callum Roberts cross to make it 3-0 and volleyed another good finish into the roof of the net.
In between those two strikes Rushton had guided a strike into the top corner with the Aber back line struggling to keep the hosts at bay.
Ryan Sears went close with a diving header with Newtown causing all sorts of problems with dangerous deliveries into the box.
And they made it 6-0 from another pinpoint cross which fell to Rushton to smash home with 17 minutes to go.
Credit to Aber they kept plugging away and hit back with 10 minutes remaining.
Substitute Charley Edge’s low volley was parried by Jones for Evans to pounce from close range for his fourth goal in six games.
It was little consolation in the end though with Aber well beaten on the night.
Up next week is a trip to Flint Town United on Friday with a 7.45pm kick-off.