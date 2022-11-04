Aberystwyth in confident mood ahead of Bala Town test tonight
The Black and Greens make the second shortest trip of the season tonight as they travel to Gwynedd to face Colin Caton’s Bala Town at Maes Tegid in matchday 14 of the JD Cymru Premier.
Anthony Williams’ men make the 43 mile trip full of confidence after notching a fourth consecutive home win last time around with an resilient and hard fought victory over our nearest league rivals Flint Town United in front of 343 at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue.
Despite the upturn in home form, points on the road have been somewhat difficult to come by. The men from Ceredigion have only won one match away from the Cardigan Bay although performances over recent matches against Caernarfon, Cardiff Met and Penybont offer the Black and Green army every cause for optimism.
Maes Tegid has been the location for numerous happy memories for Aberystwyth Town. Under the stewardship of Neville Powell, a last minute Declan Walker goal saw Aber come from 2-1 down to win 3-2. Later in the season, Bala was chosen as the neutral Welsh Cup Semi Final location. On a beautiful Sunday lunchtime, a brace from rightback Walker secured passage to a third Welsh Cup final in a decade.
Bala, come into the game in similar good form having taken 10 points from an available 15 in their last five outings. Eye catching victories against Haverfordwest County and Newtown are the main headlines from that run although a point last time out against fellow high flyers Penybont will also please the management.
A very familiar face to Town supporters and football fans all over Wales in the Bala Town lineup will be the imperious Chris Venables. ‘Venners’ enjoyed two stints in Black and Green and during that time, he found the back of the net 78 times and won a trio of golden boot awards.
Another familiar face in the line up will be former Wales midfielder Dave Edwards. The ex-Shrewsbury man moved to Gwynedd last summer and has taken well to life in the JD Cymru Premier. Edwards was a part of the Chris Coleman’s legendary Euro 2016 squad. He also doubles up his time as a pundit on Sky Sports.
The previous fixture between the two sides was arguably the low point of the season for Abe. Despite having the aforementioned Venables dubiously sent off in the first minute, the Lakesiders went onto record an impressive 4-1 victory with Jonathan Evans grabbing a late consolation penalty in the last minute for the Seasiders.
Kick off in Bala will be at 19:45. The postcode for Maes Tegid is LL23 7UY. A sizeable contingent from Aber is expected.
