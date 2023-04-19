ABERYSTWYTH Town’s JD Cymru Premier fate will become a little clearer tonight when Caernarfon Town face Flint Town United in a rearranged fixtures at the Essity Stadium.
The original fixture was abandoned a few weeks ago following crowd trouble with the hosts leading 2-0 at the time.
Any one of these three sides could be relegated along with Airbus UK Broughton after the final set of JD Cymru Premier Conference fixtures on Saturday but the result tonight will provide a bit more clarity.
The Seasiders currently sit in the relegation zone on 35 points having played a game more than Caernarfon on 36 points and Flint, who are also on 35 points.
The best outcome for the Aber Town could possibly be a Flint victory.
That would put their fate in their own hands, knowing that a final day victory against the Cofis at Park Avenue on Saturday would secure their survival at the expense of the Oval side.
Similarily, a draw tonight would mean a victory for Aber against Caernarfon would send the Cofis down with Welsh Premier founder members Aberystwyth staying up.
If Caernarfon win tonight, Aber, with a far inferior goal difference, could pick up three points on Saturday but still be relegated if Flint win at Pontypridd United in their final fixture.
A draw against Caernarfon will see Aber relegated if Flint draw at Ponty whilst a point could also be enough for Anthony Williams’ men should Flint fall to defeat.
Aberystwyth head into Saturday’s big game full of confidence and belief according to Williams after the 1-1 draw at Haverfordwest County: “It’s only two defeats now in ten games and we’ve come here disappointed that we drew – it says a lot about the group. (Next week) is a one off game.
"We go into it full of confidence, full of belief and we’ll go again.”