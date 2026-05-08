ABERYSTWYTH Town FC’s Park Avenue played host to two fantastic finals to mark the end of this years’ Aberystwyth Junior League season.
All teams played with commitment, great temperament and considerable skill demonstrating the huge potential coming through grassroots football in the area.
The U13 Cup saw League winners, Tregaron Lions face League runners-up Aberystwyth in the Final.
Tregaron Lions roared into what looked like an unassailable 4-0 within 20mins only for Aberystwyth Town to claw tings back to 4-2 at half time.
Spectators then witnessed a remarkable second half as Aberystwyth Town drew level and then took the lead 5-4, Tregaron Lions then made it 5-5 before Aberystwyth Town added a further 3 goals to win 8-5.
The U15 Final also saw the top two teams, Aberystwyth Town and Ystwyth Dolphins go head-to-head in the final match of the season.
What a match it was too.
Aberystwyth Town took the lead before Ystwyth Dolphins levelled 10 minutes before half time. In the second half Ystwyth Dolphins scored twice to take a 3-1 lead.
Aberystwyth fought back to 3-2 but appeared to be running out of time until they found the equaliser in the sixth minute of added time. Extra time followed and then penalties. The penalty shoot-out ending 5-4 in Ystwyth Dolphins’ favour.
Both games were a joy to watch providing a fitting finale t0 the Junior League Season, with players showing quality and excellent attitude throughout.
The Junior League was fortunate to have Aber Stars player Logan Price to assist with the medals and trophies.
At the presentations, Tregaron Lions were presented with the League Shield having won all 13 of their league games during the season, Aberystwyth Town were runners up, Machynlleth Hurricanes were third and Bro Dysynni and Ystwyth Raptors A were joint fourth.
In the U15s league, Aberystwyth Town claimed the league ahead of Ystwyth Dolphins. Penrhyn Panthers were third and Ystwyth Leopards were fourth.
Ayowolesola Asanbe (Aberystwyth Town) was named Player of the Match for the U13 Final, and Ryan Jones (Ystwyth Dolphins) was named the Player of the Match in the U15 Final.
In the U13 Player of the Season Awards — Iestyn Roberts (Machynlleth Hurricanes) was announced the winner of the award ahead of Giacomo Gornall (Penparcau Bluebirds) and Nicholas Miles (Penparcau Tigers).
In the U15s—Dylan Howells (Ystwyth Dolphins) was named Player of the Season ahead of Will Pateman (Ystwyth Dreigiau) and Zach Colwill-Jones (Bro Dysynni).
For the first time the Junior League decided to award Team Fair Play Awards to two team who throughout the season showed high standards of conduct and respect for other teams, coaches and players. The Awards going to Ystwyth raptors A and to Talybont in the U13 and U15 Leagues respectively.
At the end of the presentations, League Chair Russell Hughes-Pickering, thanked the player’s for two great games, the coaches for all their hard work during the season, the referee Mario Sciberras for handling both games well and all the 130 plus volunteers that provide opportunities each week for 750 local players.
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