After an absence of over 10 years Aberystwyth Junior League are looking to restart a under 17s competition this season.
The U17 league will help provide juniors with a pathway to adult football.
When last run, the U17 league allowed that extra bit of development time before stepping into adult football as well just providing some fun but competitive junior football.
Games usually played at Blaendolau but also scope to use 3G at Uni and Park Avenue.
If interested get in touch. Teams will need to be part of a CWFA affiliated club.