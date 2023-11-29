Bont leapfrogged Corris United to the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table after beating the visiting Quarrymen on Saturday.
Level on 12 points, Bont have a superior goal difference boosted by their 5-2 win on Saturday.
The hosts raced to a four-goal lead inside 26 minutes through Gethin Williams-Evans, Keiran Duggan and a Will Evans brace.
Osian Wells reduced the deficit on the hour but their misery on the day was compounded when Dylan Tapp netted number five 12 minutes later.
Gethin Jones netted a hat-trick as Tregaron Turfs Reserves ran out 4-1 winners at Padarn United.
The hosts had taken the lead through Jake Bush on the half hour with Lee Morgan levelling for the Turfs seven minutes later before Jones stole the show.