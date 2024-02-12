PADARN United won their second game on the bounce in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with a dominant display to net six unanswered goals at Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
Three players – Ian Lee, Jon Yates and Dan Bentham – each bagged a brace of goals to take Padarn level with Tregaron on six points.
Delighted manager Peter Bentham said: “Massive effort from the lads today showing exactly what I have believed they have been able to do all season. Another win and another clean sheet!
“It’s been a difficult season but we are determined as a team to finish on a high and progress on in to next season.
“The players have full commitment and belief in what we are trying to achieve and having a squad like we have makes it a pleasure to manage this team.”
Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves moved up fourth in the table as a consequence of their 4-3 win at Talybont.
Six of the goals were scored during an enthralling first half after 17-year-old Jamie Pymm had given the visitors a flying start with a fifth-minute strike, his seventh league goal of the campaign.
Ioan Joseph equalised for Talybont in the 19th minute but Tywyn turned the screw again with goals by Tom Allen and Ben Williams.
But a couple of finishes by James Graham made it 3-3 to set up am intriguing second half.
The decisive moment arrived early on, Toby Ebery giving the Gwynedd side the lead again.
The hosts tried to restore parity but their cause wasn’t helped when Jac Williams was sent off with 12 minutes to go.