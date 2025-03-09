BORTH closed the gap on Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League leaders Talybont with a 3-1 win at bottom-of-the-table Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves who gave a good account of themselves at the Cae Chwarae on Saturday.
They now trail the frontrunners by just two points and have a game in hand with the title likely to down to the wire between these two teams.
Tywyn, who gave Borth a tough test in the reverse fixture back in October when they eventually lost 5-4, broke the deadlock through Carrigan Beeson on 16 minutes but Callum Lewis fired in an equaliser midway through the half to steady the home side’s nerves.
The 18-year-old bagged his brace on the hour mark but Tywyn, to their credit, kept defending gamely and offered a threat going forward.
The result was still up in the air until Tommy Loveridge gave Borth some breathing space with his side’s third 10 minutes from time.