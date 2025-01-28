BORTH United ratcheted up the pressure on Cambrian Tyres Abersyswtyth League leaders Talybont with a 3-0 win against visitors Padarn United on Saturday.
With Talybont held to a 1-1 draw at Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves, the Crows took advantage to close the gap to three points to put themselves in the driving seat with two games in hand.
The first half at the Blaendolau Playing Fields was a pretty even affair, 16-year-old Ryan Bowen’s seventh minute opener the only difference between the two teams.
Padarn had a few moments to get back on level terms but the hosts doubled their advantage through Callum Lewis just before the hour.
16-year-old substitute Benjamin Cave came off the bench with 10 minutes remaining and made an impact with his side’s third goal of the afternoon in the closing stages.
Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves picked up their first point of the season with a valiant effort to limit league leaders Talybont to a 1-1 draw.
Beaten 2-1 by the same opponents back in October, the Crug put in a gutsy performance at Cae Chwarae on Saturday.
Goal-less at the break, Talybont thought that they were on their way towards picking up another set of three points when Kenneth Williams gave them the lead on 51 minutes but the home side didn’t let their heads drop with Jordan Rodgers netting the equaliser on 77 minutes.