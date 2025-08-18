LLANUWCHLLYN remain top of the Lock Stock Ardal North East League table following a 3-0 win against a hard-working Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant side on Saturday.
It wasn’t the best performance but with the squad being extremely thin, the dedication of the players who made the journey over the mountain must be praised.
Although Llan weren't at their best, they had the best possible start as Dale Davies and Meilir Williams found the back of the net within the first five minutes.
The first goal came from Steffan Dolben's perfect cross from the right wing and Davies managed to pass the ball correctly into the corner of the net.
Dolben’s cross set up the second, the ball headed by Davies into Williams’ path for another clinical finish.
Llan were on fire for the opening 20 minutes and the hosts couldn't cope with their quick play.
The game became fractious with neither team getting a hold of the game until Williams bagged his brace in stoppage time after good link-up play with Davies.
The second half wasn't great by any means but Llan had done enough to claim the three points.
Warren Duckett stepped on the field for the first time this season whilst Cadog Edwards and Cynan Roberts from the second team made an impression off the bench.
Dolgellau made a much-needed return to winning ways following a poor run of three defeats on the spin.
The victory was built on a blistering first half in the blistering heat at Cae Marian with visitors Lex XI chasing shadows.
Dol were 5-0 up at half time through Gethin Williams, Ioan Roberts, Dennis Bates and Will Gruffydd (2).
Gruffydd notched his first hat-trick for the club on the hour but, credit to Lex, they dug in and denied the hosts clear-cut any opportunities for the rest of the match.
Dolgellau were cruising but will be kicking themselves for conceding two stoppage time goals, both scored by Seb Kidd.
Dol turn their attention to the Welsh Cup on Saturday when they host Llanidloes.
Bow Street endured an afternoon to forget at Cae Piod, as they went down 2-0 to bogey side Llandrindod Wells.
It could have been different if acting skipper Rhys Hughes had converted a second half penalty to equalise but it was not to be and the visitors went away with all three points courtesy of goals by Samed De Groot and substitute Daniel Hall.
The Magpies now turn their attention to the Welsh Cup where they face Penycae on Saturday.
Cefn Albion remain a point behind Llanuwchllyn after a hard-fought 4-2 win against visitors Kerry.
Another positive performance saw Cefn race into a 3-0 lead with goals by Alex Williams, Thomas Broadhurst and Dion Gibbins in the opening 23 minutes.
James Stovell and Jamie Huxley replied for Kerry in the second half to set up a nervy finish before Alex Williams scored his seventh goal in four matches to seal the win in stoppage time.
Goals by Calum Butler (3) and Patrick Hinchcliffe sealed third-placed Corwen comfortable 4-0 win at Radnor Valley whilst Rhos Aelwyd beat Builth Wells 4-1 thanks to Declan Molyneux, Ryan Jenkins, Aled Parry and James Rumsey. Ryan Powell replied for the Bulls.
Knighton Town and Penycae played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Bryn-y-Castell.
