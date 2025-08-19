A WELL supported Captain’s Day at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club was organised by captain Nick Downing in aid of Aberystwyth Boxing Club.
The boxing club which is run by volunteers, works with children and young people of Aberystwyth developing their boxing skills and techniques which also promotes fitness, discipline and self esteem.
There was a Stableford competition on the day for over 80 members and guests followed by an auction of sporting memorabilia and a generous raffle with numerous prizes.
Throughout captain Nick’s year promoting the boxing club, he has run raffles at various social events and with the donations from competitors and guest, raffle and auction on his Captain’s Day nearly £3,000 was raised.
Leaders of the boxing club expressed their gratitude to Nick and to the golf club for the generous donation which will be a huge boost for the club.
Results
Division 1: 1, Hugh Jones - 40 points; 2, Ewen Davies - 34 points; 3, Steve Beresford - 34 points
Division 2: 1, Roy Jones - 41 points; 2, Steve Evans - 40 points; 3, Ken Griffiths - 35 points
Best Past Captain - Les Jones - 33 points
Best Visitor - Irfon Evans - 29 points
Nearest the Pin 9th Hole - Will Butcher
Nearest the pin in two 3rd hole - Steve Beresford
