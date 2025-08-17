THERE were goals aplenty at Cae Glas as Machynlleth produced a dominant display to run out 12-0 winners against Aberystwyth Town Development in the MMP Central Wales League South on Saturday.
There were top performances all around by the hosts but the stand-outs were Callum Humphreys and Alfie Westwood who both notched hat-tricks.
They were joined on the scoresheet by six other players namely Ryan Jones, Liam Sully, Rhys Evans, Alex Davies, Luke Vince Holt and Phoenix Williams.
Mach moved to within three points of early leaders Lampeter Town and Ffostrasol.
Ffostrasol maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a 1-0 win at Kerry Reserves, Keane Moore’s 63rd minute strike the difference between the two sides.
Bont’s tough start to the campaign continued with a 4-1 defeat at Caersws Development who led 2-0 at the break through Tyler Ratcliff and 16-year-old Luca Hughes.
Hughes went on to complete his hat-trick after the turnaround before Jordan Perry netted a late consolation for the outplayed visitors.
Bow Street Reserves notched their first three points of the campaign with a comfortable 4-1 win at Llanidloes Town.
The Magpies soared ahead through Harvey Matthews on the quarter hour mark but Llani drew level four minutes into the second half, Kai Evans beating Street keeper Ryan Burr.
Stung into action, the visitors put the result beyond doubt with three goals in nine minutes.
Abdullahi Samal equalised on 51 minutes, quickly followed by a Jamie Whitney strike and Matthews with his second of the afternoon.
Rhayader ran out 4-2 winners against visitors Llanilar in an incident-packed encounter.
Sion Herman gave the home side the lead but the visitors lead by the break courtesy of a Cameron Mills own goal and Osian Simpson-Jones.
Second half goals by Ryan Addison, Steven Walsh and Lance Jones swung the game Rhayader’s way.
