TYWYN Bryncrug missed an opportunity to move up to third place two points behind pacesetters Bont and Corris United when they were beaten 5-0 at Borth United in the only match to survive the icy conditions in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League on Saturday.
The hosts, who moved level on points with the top two as a consequence of this comfortable win made, made a bright start with early breakthrough goals by Ross Diamond and 17-year-old Callum Lewis.
Tywyn were still in contention to take something from the game but goals by Tommy Loveridge and Enzo Tedaldi around the hour mark took the game away from them.
Borth’s superiority on the day was underlined when Sol Kalani ap Shem netted their fifth from the penalty spot in the closing stages