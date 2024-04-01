UNBEATEN Bont increased their lead at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League to six points with a convincing 5-0 win against visitors Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves on Saturday.
The home side took a while to get going with an injured and depleted squad but were good value for the win on the day.
Garin Evans gave Bont the lead on seven minutes and despite not firing on all cylinders in the first half, they doubled their advantage through William Evans on the half hour mark.
Bont, who now have nine wins in 10 outings with their only dropped coming in the 2-2 draw against title rivals Borth United last time out, were much better after the break and began attacking with real menace.
Charlie Parr, Richard Jones and 17-year-old Gethin Williams-Evans added to their tally to underline their superiority against Tywyn who never gave up and battled throughout.
Talybont ran out 3-2 winners against visitors Llanilar Reserves in a much closer game.
Llanilar twice took the lead through Jack Allen and 17-year-old Efan Wyn Jones but Talybont were resilient and fought back to take the three points.
Williams Roberts and Harry Whalley brought it back to 1-1 and 2-2 respectively before Barri Southgate netted a dramatic winner as the game entered stoppage time.