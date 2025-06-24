IT’S the title every off-road rider dreams of, and this year, sidecar racer Alun Davies from Caio, alongside his passenger James Ferguson, achieved that dream by winning the prestigious International Welsh 2 Day Enduro.
Their victory last Thursday and Friday was particularly sweet, coming after they narrowly missed the top spot last year by a mere half-second after racing 250 challenging miles.
The duo secured a convincing win in the Championship Sidecar class, finishing a remarkable 41 seconds ahead of Australian runners-up Max and Samuel Hutchesson.
Fellow Australians Shane Schiller and Stephen Doecke took third place.
Previous Welsh 2 Day winners, Jonathan Williams and Neil James, finished fourth, while another local pair, Rhodri Gardner from near Pumpsaint Lampeter, achieved an impressive fifth overall.
Gardner's result was especially notable as he moved from the expert to the championship class this year with a new passenger.
The demanding two-day event saw crews tackle approximately 250 miles of Mid Wales' finest off-road tracks, including eight timed special tests around the start and finish town of Llandrindod Wells
In the highly competitive Solo Championship class, Jack Edmondson claimed victory, marking the third win for his iconic family.
His father, Paul, previously won the event, and his grandfather, Derek Edmondson, took the win 40 years ago, ensuring the revered family name remains etched on the winning cup.
