TREGARON Turfs Reserves secured an impressive 5-1 win at Aberystwyth University Seconds who were playing their first match of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League campaign.
The Turfs, who were clinical in the last third and solid in their own third for the whole 90 minutes, got the job done in the first half with five unanswered goals.
Lee Morgan gave the visitors the initiative on 13 minutes quickly followed by an Osian Morgan strike to put the Turfs in the driving seat.
Ioan Wooley made it three midway through the half with Lee Morgan going on to bag his brace and Gwion Savill capping an impressive 45 minutes of attacking football with goal number five in the closing stages.
The students grew into it after the turnaround with the visitors taking their foot off the gas and Vincent Orford netted a consolation in the 81st minute.