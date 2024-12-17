CORRIS United made it three wins on the bounce in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League on Saturday to close the gap on leaders Talybont and second placed Borth United who were not in action.
Dafydd Jones’ strike on the half hour was all that separated them and hosts Padarn United at the break.
It continued to be a close affair in the second half before the Quarrymen finally put the result to bed with late goals by Dion Kohler and 18-year-old substitute Connor Evans to leapfrog Padarn into third spot in the table.
Rhayader Town Reserves were 3-1 winners at Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves in the other match played on Saturday.
After two defeats in a row the Kites were eager to get back to winning ways and they were helped when Tywyn keeper Peter Inglis was red carded midway through the first half with Warren McFadden slotting home the resultant penalty.
Taking advantage of their extra man, Lewis Pugh doubled their advantage before the break with Sam Crumpton making it 3-0 on the hour.
Credit to Tywyn, they pulled one back moments later but the visitors never looked like losing their lead.
Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies
After a very slow and steady start, Llechryd got into the flow of things and raced to a 3-0 lead at half time against Llanilar Reserves with goals by Jordan Griffiths, Jack Everton and Ewan Jones.
The visitors ratcheted up the pressure and scored 10 more goals in the second stanza with managers Alun Williams and John Curran coming off the bench and both caused carnage and got on the scoresheet.
They were joined on it by William Evans (2), Joshua Grota (2), Jones going on to claim his hat-trick, Everton bagging his brace and Ricky Woods.
Cwpan Emrys Morgan
Lampeter Town suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak at Waterloo Rovers after a close tie against the Welshpool-based hosts.
Thomas Ellis gave Rovers the lead from the penalty spot on 11 minutes which gave him the confidence to go on to score his side’s first spot kick in the shoot-out.
Tomos Lloyd-Jones equalised for Lampeter on the hour.