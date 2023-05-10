THREE goals in each half saw Corris to an impressive 6-0 win at Talybont in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League on Saturday.
Corris ran out 6-0 winners at Talybont (Bev Hemmings )
The Quarrymen, on the back of a run of three league defeats, surged into a three-goal lead inside 18 minutes through Jake Hinge, Alex Jarman and Alexander Davies and went on to double their tally with late strikes by Aaron Jones, Osian Wells and another by Hinge to close the door on the home side.
Teddy Kell grabbed the headlines with a 90th minute winner as Aberystwyth University 2nds took the points at Llanilar Reserves.
Ryan Hopkins had given the hosts the lead on the hour but Adam Carey restored parity moments later.