CORRIS United moved clear at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table with a comfortable 4-0 win against basement side Padarn United.
There was little to choose between the two teams at the break, Dion Kohler giving the hosts an early lead after nine minutes.
But the Quarrymen peppered their opponents’ goal with shots after the turnaround.
Dafydd Jones doubled their advantage on 50 minutes before Aidan Roberts and substitute Brian Jones got on the scoreshheet to secure the win to move Corris three points clear of Bont and Borth United.