BORTH United are through to the next round of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup after a thrilling cup tie and penalty shoot-out at Llanilar Reserves.
Clive Morgan gave Borth the perfect start when he converted a penalty awarded in the first minute.
But joy turned to dismay when Joe Green scored at the wrong end on the stroke of half time and Llanilar nudged ahead in first halt stoppage time through Leon Millward.
The second half continued to produced end-to-end stuff with Llan looking increasingly likely to see their name in the hat for the next round but Travis James took it to penalties with a stoppage time equaliser.