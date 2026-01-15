PORTHMADOG welcome in‑form Trearddur Bay to the Traeth on Saturday for an Ardal NW clash kicking off at 2.30pm.
The Anglesey side, who play their home fixtures on this side of the Menai Strait at Nantporth, arrive on an outstanding run of seven wins from their last eight league matches. Their only recent setback came against their landlords and current league leaders, Bangor 1876.
Trearddur completed a league double over Port last season and have already beaten them twice this campaign.
Their most recent victory came in the league, where they overturned a two‑goal deficit with three late strikes. Earlier in the season, despite being reduced to nine men, they also knocked Port out of the League Cup.
It’s little wonder, then, that Trearddur have earned the reputation of being Port’s bogey side.
Saturday offers another chance to break that sequence, maintain the promotion push, and keep Bangor 1876 within reach.
Port will look to Caio Evans, Ryan Williams and Sam Reynolds to dictate the midfield battle, and the squad has been lifted by the excellent news that Gruff John will remain at the club until the end of the season.
On loan from Caernarfon Town, Gruff has brought valuable experience to an already strong defence.
Having spent several seasons at the Traeth earlier in his career, he has been an influential figure since returning on loan in August, becoming a key part of Port’s promotion challenge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.