PADARN United are off the mark with their first win of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League campaign with an impressive display to see off visitors Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves 2-0.
Sergei Shostak, Padarn's 49-year-old signing with no previous club, gave the hosts an early breakthrough on eight minutes and they doubled their tally through Tegid Owen midway through the first half.
The visitors had time to get back in it but Padarn were determined to hold on to pick up the points.
Bont, who top the table on goal difference, were amongst the goals again as they handed hosts Tregaron Turfs Reserves s 5-1 defeat with goals by Richard Jones, William Evans (2), and Ethan Rees (2).
Jay Kenney replied for the Turfs from the penalty spot.
Borth kept the pressure on the leaders with a 3-1 win at Talybont thanks to Enzo Tedaldi, Ross Diamond and Sol Kalani ap Shem. Nicholas Smith pulled one back for the hosts.
• Corris United secured a comfortable 4-1 in the Len and Julia Cup against Llanilar Reserves. The King George’s Field hosts’ goals were scored by Dion Kohler, Osian Wells, Jake Hinge and Connor Evans with Sion Pugh on the mark for the visitors.