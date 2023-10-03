THERE were plenty of goals to enjoy in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League on Saturday as Bont and Corris United hit double figures.
The Quarrymen were the highest scorers of the day with a 14-0 win at Padarn United.
Dion Kohler led the way with four goals with Osian Wells (3), Joe Green (2), Aidan Roberts (2), Morgan Vaughan and Dez Roberts also on the scoresheet.
Corris also benefited from a Jason Boswell own goal.
Jordan Lee Perry fired in five past Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves as visitors Bont won 10-0.
Hot on the heels of last week’s disappointing exit from the Emrys Morgan Cup, Bont were in fine form with Garin Sion Evans netting a hat-trick and singles by Ethan Rees and Travis James.
There were less goals in the other game but plenty of excitement as Tommy Loveridge’s stoppage time strike secured Borth’s 2-1 win at Llanilar Reserves who had taken an early lead courtesy of an Efan Wyn Jones penalty.
Dion Davies equalised for Borth on 70 minutes.