DURING the last month Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club women section’s annual Christmas Trails have taken place each Saturday.
The weather has not been kind with the a lot of rain making the conditions difficult.
The first trail was an individual stableford with the results as follows: 1, Barbara Flanagan - 25 points; 2, Anne Morris - 24 points; 3, Debbie Jones. - 24 points.
The second trail was a popular team event with two scores counting on each hole: 1, Debbie Jones , Esther Prytherch and Sue Wilson - 79 points; 2, Barbara Reece, Catrin Pugh Jones and Sue Woodward - 72 points; 3, Clare Jones , Mary McDowell and Chris Powdrill - 71 points.
The third event returned to an individual stableford on a sunny autumn day bringing better scores all round: 1, Clare Jones - 34 points; 2, Debbie Jones - 33 points; 3, Mary McDowell - 30 points.
Following Storm Claudia, the Saturday’s 2 ball Texas Scramble for the fourth Christmas trail was reduced to nine holes: 1, Jane Raw Rees and Chris Powdrill - nett 35; 2, Debbie Jones and Laura Perkins - nett 37.
The last Christmas trail became an individual stableford with the greensome competition the following Saturday being abandoned due to the wet conditions: 1, Debbie Jones - 29 points; 2, Laura Perkins. - 29 points; 3, Karen Evans. - 26 points.
All the winners were congratulated.
