BONT maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with a comfortable 6-0 win at Padarn United.
After a scrappy first half hampered by the windy conditions, the visitors took control in the second stanza with Jordan Lee Perry leading the way with a hat-trick supported by Ethan Rees, Gethin Evans and Sion Jones.
Borth United, in second place, kept the pressure on the leaders but made hard work of their 2-1 against visitors Llanilar Reserves.
With so long without a game, rustiness played a part and they struggled to get going despite Harry Turner giving them an early lead with his first goal for the club.
Llanilar’s Dylan Evans missed a penalty on 26 minutes but they netted a deserved equaliser by Efan Wyn Jones moments later.
The result was up in the air after that but the match finally swung Borth’s way when 17-year-old Gwion Wilson made an impact from the bench to score the winner on 69 minutes.
Tregaron Turfs Reserves were also amongst the goals as they ran out 5-1 winners at Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves, despite travelling with just 12 players.
As it happened, they produced their best display of the season with goals by Lee Morgan (2), Thomas Hughes (2), and Caradog Daniel. Adam Ebery replied for the hosts.