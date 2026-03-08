BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club women’s annual St David’s Slate competition was played in some welcome sunshine and dry weather.
This year the format was greensomes and included three new to golfers: Catrin Roberts, Nicola Gower and Nathalie Bowen.
With many playing 18 holes for the first time this year, with the conditions being so wet this winter, it was good to get back to the challenge.
Congratulations went to the winning pair of Debbie Jones and N2G Nathalie Bowen coming in with 39 points followed by Laura Perkins and Angharad Basnett on 35 points.
Organisers thanked sponsor of the competition Anna Hubbard for her generosity of providing refreshments for all the golfers back at the clubhouse.
Men’s Section
The men’s competition was a Saint David’s Day Stableford.
Coming in with an excellent score of 40 points was Barry Williams with six birdies and 6 pars. Second was Gareth Baker with another good score of 39 . He is also still maintaining his lead in the Winter Order of Merit.
Results: 1, Barry Williams - 49 points; 2, Gareth Baker - 39 points; 3 Tom Thomas - 37 points and Rob Galliford - 37 points.
