CORRIS eased to a comfortable 3-1 win against visitors Tregaron Turfs Reserves in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League after bossing the first half at King George’s Field on Saturday.
Dion Kohler set the Quarrymen on their way on the quarter hour mark with Charlie Jellett adding a second on the stroke of half time.
Jellett bagged his brace on the hour before Archie Stained pulled one back for the Turfs.
Talybont beat Llanilar Reserves by the odd goal in five after the home side raced into a two-goal lead through Evan Jones and Leon Millward.
Stung into action, the visitors roared back with goals by James Graham, Michael Fitzpatrick and Patrick Hutton-Jones to seal the points.
A couple of goals each by Garin Evans and Jordan Perry saw Bont to a 4-0 victory against visitors Crannog in the Dai Davies Memorial Cup.