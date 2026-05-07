PENPARCAU produced a commanding display to lift the Len & Julia Newman Trophy, cruising to a convincing 4–0 victory over Tywyn Bryncrug at Bow Street’s Cae Piod on Wednesday evening.
The breakthrough arrived in the 27th minute when Gytis Pivnickas coolly finished to give Penparcau a deserved lead.
Tywyn were soon handed a golden opportunity to respond from the penalty spot, but goalkeeper Lee Jones delivered a decisive moment—saving both the initial effort and the retake in a remarkable double stop that kept his side firmly in control.
Penparcau doubled their advantage five minutes before the interval, with Harley Lawton turning provider to set up Matty Davies for a composed finish, sending his team into half-time with a 2–0 cushion.
The second half began with relentless intensity, and just two minutes after the restart, Lawton forced a defensive error with high pressing before calmly adding a third.
The result was put beyond doubt in the 63rd minute when Pivnickas set up Callum Evans, who finished clinically to cap an excellent move.
It was a complete team performance from Penparcau, underlined by another clean sheet. Credit goes to Tywyn Bryncrug who battled throughout the 90 minutes and never gave in.
Attention now turns to Wednesday, 13 May, when Penparcau face Borth in the League Cup Final at Cae Piod.
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