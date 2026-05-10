CARNO were crowned MMP North Wales Coast North champions in emphatic fashion with an 8-1 victory over Tywyn Bryncrug on Saturday.
Tywyn, who had been in the title race earlier in the season, made a positive start and took the lead after 10 minutes through Aled Jones. However, that goal sparked a dominant response from the hosts.
Norton Collins and Tyler McCarthy both found the net before the break to give Carno a deserved lead, and the home side took complete control in the second half.
Collins went on to complete his hat-trick, while Llewelyn Jerman, Samuel Williams (2) and Keegan Bradley all added their names to the scoresheet as Carno powered to the title with games to spare.
Barmouth & Dyffryn United continued their strong run of form with a 2-1 win over Bishops Castle Town at Wern Mynach.
After a quiet first half, the visitors went ahead on 65 minutes when Thomas Edwards finished well following good work by Toby Mills.
The Magpies responded well, with Joe Soar levelling from the penalty spot on 74 minutes after 16-year-old Dewey Wright, who has been a stand-out performer, was fouled in the area.
Barmouth completed the turnaround six minutes later when Ossian Owen struck from 18 yards to seal the points and extend their unbeaten run with six wins and a draw in the last seven outings.
Elsewhere, Dolgellau Reserves were beaten 3-0 away at fifth-placed Berriew, where Charlie Williams-Scott and Morgan Oakley, who scored twice, were on target.
Forden United secured a 3-0 victory over Welshpool Town thanks to goals from Joshua Lenc, Ryan Edwards and Jake O’Donnell.
Montgomery Town also claimed a 3-1 win over Four Crosses, with Jack Williams scoring twice before Lee Jones added a third to seal the points.
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