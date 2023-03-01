PENPARCAU Reserves returned to the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table with a fantastic 5-1 win at Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
Turfs weren’t helped by the early sending off of Tomos Allen after just 11 minutes.
Gytis Pivnickas missed an opportunity to punish the 10 men when he missed from the spot on 16 minutes but Aled Parry Evans made no mistake from the spot following a second penalty awarded on the stroke of half time.
Christopher Wilkins and Charlie Turner (2) sealed the win in the second half.
Bont beat visitors Talybont by the odd goal in five.
The hosts were three goals to the good inside 45 minutes thanks to Garin Evans (2) and Elliot Langford. Dafydd Benjamin and Logan McFarlane threatened a comeback for Talybont but it was too little too late.
Aberystwyth University won 2-0 at Padarn United.
Fixtures: 4 March - Bont v Aberystwyth Univ II; Corris United v Borth United; Llanilar Reserves v Tregaron Turfs Res; Penparcau Reserves v Talybont