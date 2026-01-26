Aberystwyth Town 3
Cardiff Draconians 2
JD Cymru South
ZACH McKenzie’s dramatic stoppage‑time winner sealed a huge victory for Aberystwyth Town on Saturday as the Black and Greens edged a breathless five‑goal battle against a spirited Cardiff Draconians side.
Aber made the perfect start on a blustery afternoon in Ceredigion, taking the lead inside three minutes. McKenzie released Rackeem Reid down the right, and the winger burst clear before crossing for Jonathan Evans, who hammered home from 15 yards.
McKenzie almost doubled the advantage soon after, only for visiting keeper Harry Johnson to smother the chance.
The Dracs gradually settled, with Sam Roberts firing wide before Evans continued to torment the visitors with a flurry of efforts.
With the wind behind them, the Dracs pushed forward and were rewarded on 21 minutes when Luke Davies curled a superb free‑kick into the top corner giving Reece Thompson no chance.
Aber responded strongly: Dylan Downs’ free‑kick was pushed away, Reid headed narrowly wide, and Evans saw another shot blocked.
Four minutes before the break, Calvin Smith threaded a pass to Reid, who teed up Tom Mason on the edge of the box. The young striker guided a fine left‑footed finish into the far corner for his first senior goal, restoring Aber’s lead at half-time.
With the wind now in their favour, Aber pressed hard for a decisive third after the restart.
Johnson denied Evans again, while Thompson produced an excellent save from Bowen at the other end.
Hartley, Reid and Roberts all went close as Aber dominated territory but failed to kill the game off.
Substitute Erik Savkin, making his debut, forced another save with a looping effort, and the home crowd were left furious when Reid appeared to be bundled over in the box without reward.
The missed chances proved costly when, with a minute of normal time remaining, Dracs substitute Craig Wilcox broke down the right and crossed for Harry Treharne, who volleyed low past Thompson to level the match and silence Park Avenue.
But Aber refused to settle. Deep into added time, Thompson punched clear a Dracs corner before Hartley’s persistence earned Aber one last set piece.
Downs delivered an outswinging corner and McKenzie reacted quickest, glancing the ball into the net to spark wild celebrations in the Dias Stand.
It was a gripping contest and a significant result for Craig Williams’ side, who showed resilience and attacking intent throughout.
The Dracs, impressive since their promotion from Tier 3, played their part in a compelling encounter, but Aber’s promotion push rolls on.
Next up is a trip to Spytty Park to face Newport City next Saturday (KO 2pm).
