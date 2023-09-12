A FOUR-goal haul by Dion Davies helped Borth United to an emphatic 8-1 Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League win against visitors Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
He was joined on the scoresheet by Mathew Merry (2), Callum Lewis and Rory Davies with substitute Owen Griffiths replying for the well-beaten Turfs.
Sixteen-year-old Morgan Ashton and Sion Pugh gave Llanilar Reserves the spoils at Padarn United whilst Tywyn Reserves were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors Talybont, youngster Jamie Pymm with the goals for the home side.
Corris United went nap against visitors Penparcau Reserves at King George’s Field with goals by Dion Kohler (3), Charlie Jellett and Jake Hinge.
Lee Jones (2), Liam Lewis replied for Arky with both sides finishing with 10 men with the hosts’ Ryan Jones and Lewis sent off on 77 minutes.