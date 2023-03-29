TREGARON Turfs Reserves moved out of the bottom two with their third win of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League campaign.
Gwion Savill gave the hosts the lead on the half hour but Tegid Owen drew visitors Padarn United level early in the second half.
A draw seemed the likely outcome as the match entered added time but Savill was on hand to fire past visiting keeper Liam Thomas to give the Turfs a welcome three points.
Fixtures: 1 April - Talybont v Corris United; Llanilar Reserves v Penparcau Reserves; Bont v Borth United