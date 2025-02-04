TALYBONT extended their lead in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League to five points with a 4-2 win at Padarn United, who gave a good account of themselves against the frontrunners.
Borth were held to a 1-1 draw at third placed Corris United but can still overhaul Talybont should they win both their games in hand.
Padarn made a bright start on Saturday with an early lead-taker by Owen Griffiths.
Kenneth Williams equalised from the penalty spot just before the half hour mark but the hosts regained the initiative with their own spot kick scored by Jake Bush moments later.
An eventful first half ended with Talybont levelling matters again through James Graham on the stroke of half time.
The second half continued the same way with both sides going for it but Talybont finished strongly with goals by Graham and Jude Coleridge to seal the win.
Goals by Aaron Bates (penalty), Sam Crumpton, Gareth Hughes and Connor Pugh on his debut secured a 4-0 win for Rhayader Town Reserves against visitors Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves.
Borth had to settle for a draw after a tough game played in difficult conditions at Corris.
The game could have gone either was after Corris took the lead through an early own goal by Owen Parkinson before Tommy Loveridge equalised midway through the first half.