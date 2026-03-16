TALYBONT kept their Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League title hopes alive with an emphatic 8–1 victory against Llanilar Reserves on Saturday.
Aled Parry Evans’ ninth‑minute opener provided the spark for a dominant team display.
Sion Pugh doubled the advantage midway through the half, before two goals from Tomos Benjamin before the interval put Talybont firmly in command.
James Graham, Ioan Joseph (penalty) and Parry‑Evans extended the lead after the break, before Cai William netted a consolation strike for the visitors on 82 minutes.
But Talybont had the final word, skipper Callum Richards making it 8–1 in the closing moments.
Llanon booked their place in the next round of the league cup after a solid 2–0 win over Padarn United.
Following a goalless first half, substitute Connor Murphy put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot on 64 minutes.
An unfortunate own goal by Mat Savage ended any hopes of a Padarn comeback.
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