FELINFACH returned to the summit of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One with a hard‑earned 2–0 victory on a heavy Pencader United pitch.
Despite the testing surface, Y Felin controlled possession throughout and struck in both halves to secure a crucial three points in their title push.
They took the lead on the half hour with a moment of real quality.
Rhys Williams burst through the Pencader back line after latching onto a superb Glen Evans pass, keeping his composure to slide the ball past goalkeeper Chris Stevens.
Felinfach continued to press after the opener and doubled their advantage on the hour when Josh Davies was brought down in the area following a sharp run. Steff Williams stepped up and coolly converted the penalty — his 18th goal of a prolific campaign.
The win moves Felinfach above Crymych by a point and opens an important stretch of the season as they chase silverware on three fronts.
The day’s other Division One fixture finished all square, with Llanboidy and visitors Cardigan Town sharing an entertaining 2–2 draw.
Gethin Scourfield put the hosts ahead after good work from Ethan Ryan, but Matthew White levelled shortly before the break.
Scourfield struck again on the hour, this time from Frazer Wyatt’s delivery, and Llanboidy looked set to take all three points until Mallt Maskell found an 80th‑minute equaliser to set up a tense finish.
Leaders Felinfach host basement side Pencader United on Saturday while Crymych head to Maesglas.
Also in the chasing pack, Newcastle Emlyn hit the road to take on Llandysul.
In Division Two, Lampeter Town Reserves clinched the title with three games to spare after a gritty 1–0 win over Felinfach Reserves. The champions sealed it five minutes before the break when Terry Witts netted the decisive goal.
Second‑placed New Quay were held to a 1–1 draw at Ffostrasol Reserves. Matthew Horsfield struck on the stroke of half-time, but the hosts earned a point courtesy of Rhidian Harries’ well‑taken equaliser on the hour.
Llechryd Reserves mounted another remarkable late comeback to salvage a 3–3 draw with neighbours Maesglas Reserves — though the visitors will feel aggrieved to have left without all three points.
Maesglas dominated the opening half, pressing relentlessly and carving out chance after chance. They led 3–0 at the break thanks to goals from Dylan Karliciuk and John Rees, and could easily have been further ahead.
The second half brought a transformation. Llechryd finally found attacking rhythm, though they wasted several presentable chances before launching a dramatic late surge. Will Evans struck in the 84th minute, Ricky Woods added another five minutes later, and Rhydian Davies completed the astonishing turnaround deep into stoppage time.
Division Three produced a nine‑goal thriller as Dewi Stars edged Llandysul Reserves 5–4 to move within three points of the leaders.
The visitors made a blistering start, with early goals from Rhodri Edwards and Tomos Lewis. Although Noa Lloyd pulled one back with a fine free-kick, Rupert Geddes restored the Stars’ two‑goal cushion before the interval.
Llandysul stormed back after the break — a brace from substitute Connor Timms and a second from Lloyd putting them 4–3 ahead — but Geddes equalised before Oscar Evans curled home an 89th‑minute winner to complete a stunning contest.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.