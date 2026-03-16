LLANUWCHLLYN earned an outstanding 2–1 away win at Llanfair despite playing more than an hour with 10 men, extending their lead at the top of the Ardal North East table. In difficult conditions, they moved the ball quickly, controlled long periods, and carved out a series of clear chances.
They began on the front foot, with Dale Davies, Meilir Williams and Will Owen all threatening before the breakthrough finally arrived. Gwydion Roberts produced a superb individual moment, collecting Dafydd Evans’ pass on the right, gliding past two defenders and finishing low beneath the goalkeeper.
Llan continued to dominate and looked well placed to add to their lead, but the game shifted after 25 minutes when Nathan Davies was shown a straight red card for allegedly raising his hands. Reduced to ten men, the visitors were suddenly faced with a far tougher challenge.
Even so, they kept their composure and continued to press, but Llanfair levelled with their first genuine opportunity — a corner met by their unmarked captain Jack Jopnes, who headed in for 1–1. Given their superiority, Llan were unfortunate not to lead at half-time, and the interval message was clear: maintain the same attitude and work-rate.
The response was immediate. Minutes into the second half, Roberts struck again, this time rising to head in Ilan Hughes’ pinpoint cross to restore the advantage. Llan kept pushing, with Owen and Davies both going close to a third, but they were unable to convert.
With ten minutes remaining, the league leaders saw out the contest superbly, defending with discipline and organisation to protect their narrow lead. The back line was excellent throughout, with Dafydd Griffiths delivering an outstanding performance.
Llan now head to in-form Llangollen on Saturday — a side riding a five‑match winning streak — in what promises to be another stern examination of their title credentials.
Bow Street were beaten 2–0 by Dolgellau Athletic in a bruising, hard‑fought encounter at Cae Piod. The Magpies created the best chances of the first half, forcing goalkeeper Tyler Andrews into several key saves to keep the hosts at bay.
Dolgellau threatened with long‑range strikes from Gerwyn Williams, Paul Lewis and Aaron Young before finally taking the lead deep into first‑half stoppage time.
Williams’ free kick was saved by Ryan Burr, but the rebound fell to Rob Evans, who was brought down by the young keeper — suffering a dislocated thumb in the process.
Williams’ first penalty was saved by substitute Lewis James, but the referee ruled the keeper had come off his line.
The Dol striker held his nerve and buried the retake into the bottom corner, his 20th league goal of the season.
A major turning point arrived just after the hour when Andrews produced a phenomenal stop at one end before Dol broke away, with Jamie Jones hauled down by last man Nathan Pemberthey, who was sent off.
Moments later, Williams gathered a deep free kick and squared for an unmarked Guto Pugh to tap in Dol’s second.
Bow Street pushed hard and were given hope when Joey Thomas received a second yellow, but Dolgellau held firm to claim a rare win at Cae Piod.
Other results: Cefn Albion 0 Rhos Aelwyd 3; Corwen 3 Penycae 5; Llandrindod Wells 4 Kerry 1; Llangollen Town 1 Knighton Town 0; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 4 Lex XI 1.
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