PADARN United remain top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table following their unbeaten start to the campaign.
They were held to a 1-1 draw by Llanilar Reserves in their first home game of the season as they looked to build on their positive start.
Jake Bush missed an early penalty for the hosts after seven minutes and that looked to be a costly squandered opportunity when Ben Field gave Llanilar a 75th minute lead.
But credit to Bush, he kept his composure when he stepped up to take a second spot kick on 90 minutes to take a share of the spoils.
Borth United are a point behind after they ran outcomfortable 3-0 winners against visitors Corris United. After a pretty even first half, Borth took control after the break with Callum Lewis setting theball rolling four minutes into the new half.
The Quarrymen pushed to get back into it but fell further behind when Ben Robbins doubled their advantage with 20 minutes to go.
And any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Lewis bagged his brace seven minutes later.
Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves had an afternoon to forget as they were beaten 2-1 at Talybont and finished the game with eight men after Jamie Pymm, Craig Pymm and Aaron Rodgers were sent off.
The hosts took the win thanks to Kenneth Williams and Ioan Joseph with David Jenkins replying for Tywyn.