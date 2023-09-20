PLAYING their first match of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League campaign, Bont laid down a markerby beating visitors Talybont 8-1.
They raced out of the blocks with Jordan Perry handing them a sixth minute lead before Ethan Rees doubled their tally midway through the half.
Ian Alexander Lee netted an own goal on 45 minutes to increase the visitors’ misery but there was still time for Garin Evans and Perry to make it 4-0 and 5-0 before the referee blew for half time.
Lee made up for his first half blunder by scoring at the correct end on 67 minutes but it was Bont who finished the half strongly again with goals by Elliot Bull, Evans with his second and a hat-trick strike by Perry.
Corris United made it two wins out of two with a solid 4-1 win against visitors Llanilar Reserves, the goals scored by Morgan Vaughan, Dion Kohler, Derek Roberts and Charlie Jellet with Morgan Ashton replying.
Borth also maintained their 100% record with a 2-1 win against visitors Talybont, who took the lead through Tomos Benjamin on 20 minutes.
The hosts’ response in the second half was impressive with Dion Davies and James Fox completing the comeback.