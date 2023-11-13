It is back to league action this Tuesday evening for Aberystwyth Town, and a mouthwatering clash against mid-Wales neighbours Newtown awaits at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue (kick-off 8pm).
This is always a fixture that draws a crowd, and with this one being played under the lights on a Tuesday night, a good turn out from the Black and Green faithful is sure to expected as well as plenty of travelling Robins.
Both sides exited the Welsh Cup at the weekend; Aber defeated 1-0 at home to Bala Town whilst Newtown were beaten on penalties at Latham Park by Colwyn Bay.
Aber go into this game in search of their third league win in a row however, after back-to-back victories in South Wales against Penybont and Barry Town United.
Newtown will be looking to get back to winning ways having gone three league games without a win following a seven game winning streak between September and the start of October.
The Robins’ striker Aaron Williams remains the JD Cymru Premier’s top scorer with 12 goals to his name so far this season.
Louis Robles has netted three goals and Jason Oswell, Ryan Sears and Zeli Ismael all have two goals each.
Back in August, these two teams played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture, with a resolute defensive performance from a young Aber side securing their first point of the season.
As always in this fixture, there will be familiar faces on both sides with a number of players following in the footsteps of Cymru Premier legends such as Kevin Morrison, Jonathan Williams, Aneurin Thomas and Craig Williams by donning the shirts of both clubs.
Dave Jones swapped SY16 for SY23 in the summer, whilst Jack Thorn spent a period on loan at Newtown in 2019/20.
For Newtown, Mathew Jones spent five years with his hometown club before making the move down the A44 in the summer of 2022.
Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for this season are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and Primary School and younger are free. Its time for another mid-Wales derby under the lights at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue.