Aberystwyth's JD Cymru Premier fixtures for 2022 conclude tomorrow (Friday) with the second part of a double header against Mid-Wales neighbours Newtown (kick-off 5.45pm).
The Robins ended Aber’s best home run in eight years with a 2-1 victory at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue on Boxing Day, courtesy of a Kieran Mills-Evans double after Jonathan Evans had given Anthony Williams’ side the lead.
That result leaves the Black and Greens in 10th position going into the game at Latham Park, whilst the Robins’ good form of late has seen them climb to 5th over the past few weeks.
The goals of Aaron Williams and Louis Robles have been a key factor in their ascent up the table, with Williams bagging five goals since the start of November to take his seasons total to 12, whilst Robles has hit four to take his total to eight.
As always in this fixture, there will be familiar faces on both sides. Jack Thorn, Sam Litchfield, Niall Flint and Sam Phillips have all spent time at Latham Park during Chris Hughes’ reign whilst current Robins’ captain Craig Williams spent two years at Park Avenue under Alan Morgan from 2010 to 2012 and Mathew Jones spent five years with his hometown club before making the move to Newtown in the summer.
It is appropriate that this fixture will bring the curtain down on Cymru Premier football for 2022 as both clubs celebrated significant milestones together this year.
2022 saw the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Cymru Premier (then League of Wales) and only Aberystwyth Town and Newtown have unbroken membership of the league since that first season. Both clubs also celebrated their 1,000th matches in the league this year, becoming the first clubs to do so.
The kick-off time for this match is 5.45pm to facilitate live TV coverage on Sgorio.
The programme starts at 5.25pm on S4C. You can’t beat actually being at the match though, and Latham Park can be found by using postcode SY16 1EN. Tickets are priced at £7 for Adults, £5 for Concessions and £1 for Under 16s.